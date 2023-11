Wizz Air to resume flights to Chișinău next month

Wizz Air to resume flights to Chișinău next month. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air said it would resume flights to the Republic of Moldova’s capital, Chișinău, next month. The airline decided to suspend its operations in Chișinău in March this year due to security risks. Thus, starting with December 14, the airline will fly three times a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]