Aid flight with supplies donated by Romania for Gaza departs from Bucharest
Nov 16, 2023
Romania sent humanitarian aid to the population in the Gaza Strip affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel. A cargo aircraft made available by the European Commission took off from Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport on November 15, transporting the supplies to a predetermined (...)
