Roca Industry Posts RON440M Revenue In Jan-Sep. Construction material holding company Roca Industry (ROC1.RO), launched by Roca Investments, posted RON439.2 million revenue for its companies in the first nine months of the year, an increase of 7.9% on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]