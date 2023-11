IAR Brasov Ends First Nine Months Of 2023 With RON36M Net Profit

IAR Brasov Ends First Nine Months Of 2023 With RON36M Net Profit. IAR Brasov (IARV.RO), which makes and repairs spare parts for helicopters, posted RON360 million revenue in the first nine months of 2023, up from the RON226 million in the year-ago period. Net profit increased to RON36.4 million from RON14.2 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]