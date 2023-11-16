Cushman & Wakefield Echinox: Over 0.5 mln sqm of industrial and logistics spaces under construction in Romania

Industrial and logistics projects accounting for more than 0.5 million sqm are currently under construction and due to be delivered by the end of 2024 in Romania. According to data from real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, 60% are already pre-leased. Roughly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]