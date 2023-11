Romania is third with 60 companies in Coface Top 500 CEE ranking

Romania is third with 60 companies in Coface Top 500 CEE ranking. Romania has 60 brands in the top 500 companies in Central and Eastern Europe, according to the ranking conducted by the consultancy firm Coface. Romania ranks third in the list, following Poland and the Czech Republic. Coface has released its 15th annual study of the top 500 companies in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]