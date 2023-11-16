The new call for projects for the NAC Grants (Neo Art CONNECT) - 2nd Edition, 2024, has been launched



Galateca Gallery and the Neo Art Connect Cultural Association launched the Call for Projects for the NAC Grants, Neo Art Connect - 2nd Edition, 2024, and the mentorship program for young artists, within the framework of the second edition of Neo Art Connect (NAC), in partnership with BRD (...)