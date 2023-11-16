Over 500,000 Square Meters Of Industrial And Logistics Space Under Construction In Romania

Over 500,000 Square Meters Of Industrial And Logistics Space Under Construction In Romania. Industrial and logistics projects accounting for about 555,000 square meters are currently under construction in Romania and due to be delivered by the end of 2024, 60% or 315,000 square meters of which already pre-leased, real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield Echinox data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]