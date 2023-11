Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Profit Drops 33% YoY To RON4M Profit In Q1-Q3/2023

Ropharma Pharmacy Chain Profit Drops 33% YoY To RON4M Profit In Q1-Q3/2023. Ropharma (RPH.RO), a pharmacy chain owned by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, ended the first three quarters of 2023 with a profit of RON4 million, down 33% from RON5.9 million on Sept 30, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]