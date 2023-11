Chimcomplex Reports RON55M Net Profit And RON1.08B Turnover For Jan-Sept 2023

Chimcomplex Reports RON55M Net Profit And RON1.08B Turnover For Jan-Sept 2023. Chemical compound Chimcomplex (CRC.RO) reported a net profit of RON54.8 million for the first nine months of 2023, lower than RON115 million in the same period of 2022, and its turnover fell to RON1.08 billion on the year from RON1.74 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]