November 16, 2023

Romanian company VeroTherm to expand abroad with a logistics center in London
Nov 16, 2023

Romanian polystyrene and dry mortars manufacturer VeroTherm said it intends to expand abroad with a first logistics center in London, the UK. The new facility will be located close to the Wembley Stadium and serve as a sales and delivery point for VeroTherm products. The investment for (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

SIF Muntenia Reaches 41.2% Ownership Stake In Santierul Naval Orsova Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) has informed the local stock market on Thursday (Nov 16) that it was notified that Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5.RO), formerly known as SIF Oltenia, had disposed of its 28% ownership stake in the shipbuilder.

Holcim Romania Invests Over EUR15M To Boost Production Capacity At Adjud Plant Holcim Romania, one of the largest producers of construction materials in Romania, has completed an investment of over EUR15 million to increase by nearly 45% the production capacity at its autoclaved cellular concrete (ACC) plant from Adjud (Vrancea County).

Vrancart Contracts EUR21.4M Credit Facility From ING Bank For Company's Growth Corrugated cardboard maker Vrancart (VNC.RO) has contracted a credit facility of EUR21.4 million from ING Bank to support the company's growth.

European Commission Sees Romania's Economy Slowing To 2.2% In 2023 The European Commission forecasts, in its autumn economic report for Romania, that the real GDP growth is expected to slow to 2.2% in 2023 due to high inflation limiting disposable income, restrictive financial conditions, and reduced external demand, before gradually accelerating during the (...)

Bucharest Stock Exchange Launches The First Digital Art Type NFT With ARIR The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Romanian Association for Investor Relations (ARIR) have launched the first Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on the Romanian capital market in the form of digital art, to celebrate five years since ARIR was created as a promoter of best practice in investor (...)

EY: Offshore Wind Reaches Crossroads, As Spiraling Costs And Supply Chain Issues Force Developers To Reassess Projects Turbulent times in the offshore wind sector could change the way large-scale energy projects are built and funded in the future, according to the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI).

 


