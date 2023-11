Romania’s Brukenthal National Museum to launch its own perfume line

Romania’s Brukenthal National Museum to launch its own perfume line. The Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu, the oldest museum in Romania and also the first in Southeast Europe, has announced that it will launch its own perfume line. The launch will take place on Friday, November 24, at 4:00 PM in the Brukenthal Palace and the perfume will be available in two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]