The net result of EVERGENT Investments increased by 34.5% as of the 30th of September, 2023.

The net result was RON 136.4 mln on the 30th of September, 2023, an increase of 34.5% compared to September, 2022. The total value of assets under management was RON 2,800 mln, an increase of 27.7% compared to the 30th of September, 2022. The net asset value was RON 2,500 mln, an increase of (...)