EY: Offshore Wind Reaches Crossroads, As Spiraling Costs And Supply Chain Issues Force Developers To Reassess Projects
Nov 16, 2023
Turbulent times in the offshore wind sector could change the way large-scale energy projects are built and funded in the future, according to the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI).
