EY: Offshore Wind Reaches Crossroads, As Spiraling Costs And Supply Chain Issues Force Developers To Reassess Projects

EY: Offshore Wind Reaches Crossroads, As Spiraling Costs And Supply Chain Issues Force Developers To Reassess Projects. Turbulent times in the offshore wind sector could change the way large-scale energy projects are built and funded in the future, according to the latest EY Renewable Energy Country Attractiveness Index (RECAI). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]