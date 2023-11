Transport Trade Services Posts RON664M Turnover, RON251M Net Profit In First 9 Months Of 2023

Transport Trade Services Posts RON664M Turnover, RON251M Net Profit In First 9 Months Of 2023. Danube freight carrier Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO) reported a consolidated turnover of RON664.3 million for January-September 2023, up 31.4% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]