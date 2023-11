SIF Muntenia Reaches 41.2% Ownership Stake In Santierul Naval Orsova

SIF Muntenia Reaches 41.2% Ownership Stake In Santierul Naval Orsova. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) has informed the local stock market on Thursday (Nov 16) that it was notified that Infinity Capital Investments (SIF5.RO), formerly known as SIF Oltenia, had disposed of its 28% ownership stake in the shipbuilder. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]