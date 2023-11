Swisspor takes over Romanian rival Briotherm

Swisspor takes over Romanian rival Briotherm. Swisspor Group, the manufacturer of expanded polystyrene and thermal insulation systems, announced the takeover of the Romanian rival BriothermXPS, controlled by Turkish Kantas Gulsevim. The deal pends approval from the competition body. Swisspor is one of the leading developers, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]