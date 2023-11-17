Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln

Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln. Romaniaâ€™s state-controlled CEC Bank announced it tapped its MREL bond issued on February 24, 2023, and raised a supplementary EUR 163 million versus the EUR 100 million target. The MREL bonds, issued under a EUR 600 million broader, multi-currency EMTN scheme approved last December by the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]