Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln
Nov 17, 2023
Romanian state bank CEC taps February 2028 MREL bond to raise EUR 163 mln.
Romaniaâ€™s state-controlled CEC Bank announced it tapped its MREL bond issued on February 24, 2023, and raised a supplementary EUR 163 million versus the EUR 100 million target. The MREL bonds, issued under a EUR 600 million broader, multi-currency EMTN scheme approved last December by the (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]