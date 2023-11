ProCredit Bank Romania Lends nextE EUR3.15M to Build 4.7 MWp Photovoltaic Station in Bistrita Nasaud

ProCredit Bank Romania has lent EUR3.15 million to nextE group for the construction of a photovoltaic station with an installed power of 7.4 MWp in Bistrita Nasaud county.