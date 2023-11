FLYONE to launch flights from Romania in 2024

Moldova-based low-cost carrier FLYONE Airlines said it partnered with local travel company Christian Tour to launch flights from Romania in 2024. The air carrier will operate charter and regular flights from Romania starting from the 2024 summer season to the islands of Tenerife and Gran (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]