Bucharest Stock Exchange, Investorsâ€™ Association launch capital market NFTs
Nov 17, 2023
The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) and the Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) announced the launch of the first Non-Fungible Tokens - NFTs - in the Romanian capital market in the form of digital art, marking the fifth anniversary of the Association's establishment as a promoter of (...)
