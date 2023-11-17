EC begins infringement procedure against Romania for failing to meet waste recycling targets

EC begins infringement procedure against Romania for failing to meet waste recycling targets. The European Commission (EC) said on November 16 that it decided to initiate infringement procedures against Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Austria for failing to meet legally binding targets for recycling municipal waste for reuse. The targets are set by (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]