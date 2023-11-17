 
November 17, 2023

Romanian developer and US company to invest EUR 630 mln in man-made lagoons in seven European cities
Nov 17, 2023

Romanian developer and US company to invest EUR 630 mln in man-made lagoons in seven European cities.

Romanian developer Forty Management has announced a new partnership with US company Crystal Lagoons to develop man-made lagoons in seven new cities across Europe. The Lagoon City concept will be scaled up in Rome, Milan, Toulouse and Sevilla, while Public Access Lagoons (PAL) will be developed (...)

Nuclearelectrica Buys EUR45M Worth Of CEC Bank Bonds Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has notified shareholders that on November 16, 2023, it bought some EUR45 million of CEC Bank bonds. The annual yield is 7.75%, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

IKEA Sales In Romania Up 14.1% To Over RON1.2B In Fiscal 2023 IKEA Romania, one of the largest furniture and home decor retailers in the market, posted 14.1% growth in sales to more than RON1.2 billion in the fiscal 2023, after having sold more than 22 million products through all its stores.

Romania's Brukenthal National Museum to exhibit works by Gustav Klimt From November 24 to 26, Romaniaâ€™s Brukenthal National Museum in Sibiu will exhibit for the first time two works signed by Gustav Klimt â€“ "Spring" and "Summer," alongside Theodor Aman's painting "Carol I." The three works, part of the PeleÈ™ National Museum's heritage, have been restored in the (...)

EC begins infringement procedure against Romania for failing to meet waste recycling targets The European Commission (EC) said on November 16 that it decided to initiate infringement procedures against Romania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Estonia, and Austria for failing to meet legally binding targets for recycling municipal waste for reuse. The targets are set by (...)

Romania had close to 1.3 million public parking spaces in 2022 Romania had 1,299,318 public parking spaces in 2022, the largest number in recent years, according to the fourth edition of the Public Parking Inventory analysis compiled by Vegacomp Consulting. For comparison, there were 1,275,603 public parking spaces in 2021 and 1,174,491 in 2020. (...)

Dacia. L'ultima frontiera della romanità : Cultural items from 47 Romanian museums go on display in Rome A total of 47 museums from Romania, coordinated by the National Museum of Romanian History (MNIR), participate with roughly 1,000 cultural items in the Dacia. L'ultima frontiera della romanitÃ  exhibition scheduled to open on November 20 at the National Roman Museum in Rome, Italy. The event (...)

FLYONE to launch flights from Romania in 2024 Moldova-based low-cost carrier FLYONE Airlines said it partnered with local travel company Christian Tour to launch flights from Romania in 2024. The air carrier will operate charter and regular flights from Romania starting from the 2024 summer season to the islands of Tenerife and Gran (...)

 


