Nuclearelectrica Buys EUR45M Worth Of CEC Bank Bonds. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has notified shareholders that on November 16, 2023, it bought some EUR45 million of CEC Bank bonds. The annual yield is 7.75%, it said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]