IKEA Sales In Romania Up 14.1% To Over RON1.2B In Fiscal 2023. IKEA Romania, one of the largest furniture and home decor retailers in the market, posted 14.1% growth in sales to more than RON1.2 billion in the fiscal 2023, after having sold more than 22 million products through all its stores. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]