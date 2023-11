Lenovo sees signs of recovery across technology sector – delivers quarter-on-quarter performance improvements and further accelerates AI leadership

Lenovo sees signs of recovery across technology sector – delivers quarter-on-quarter performance improvements and further accelerates AI leadership. Lenovo sees signs of recovery across technology sector – delivers quarter-on-quarter performance improvements and further accelerates AI leadership Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), together with its subsidiaries (‘the Group”), today announced second quarter results reporting (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]