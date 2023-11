200 years since the birth of Lascăr Catargiu

200 years since the birth of Lascăr Catargiu. 200 years since the birth of Lascăr Catargiu Pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 312/2004 on the Statute of the National Bank of Romania, as of 20 November 2023, the National Bank of Romania will put into circulation for numismatic purposes a gold coin dedicated to 200 years since the... [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]