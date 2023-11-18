The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Happy National Day, Republic of Latvia!

Happy Independence Day to 🇱🇻, our close fried and partner! 🇷🇴 reaffirms its commitment to further enhance excellent bilateral ties with 🇱🇻, as well as our cooperation within #NATO, #EU, regional and multilateral (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]