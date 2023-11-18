The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Happy National Day, Republic of Latvia!
Nov 18, 2023
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Happy National Day, Republic of Latvia!.
The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Happy National Day, Republic of Latvia! Happy Independence Day to 🇱🇻, our close fried and partner! 🇷🇴 reaffirms its commitment to further enhance excellent bilateral ties with 🇱🇻, as well as our cooperation within #NATO, #EU, regional and multilateral (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]