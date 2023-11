Romania’s PM reportedly plans working visit to US in early December

Romania’s PM reportedly plans working visit to US in early December. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu will pay a working visit to the United States of America at the beginning of December, according to sources familiar with the matter consulted by Hotnews.ro. For now, the details of the trip are not nailed down, but among the officials with whom the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]