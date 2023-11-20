Nuclearelectrica buys one-third of CEC Bank's euro-denominated MREL bonds

Nuclearelectrica buys one-third of CEC Bank's euro-denominated MREL bonds. Romania's nuclear group Nuclearelectrica (BVB: SNN), controlled by the state, announced that it bought EUR 45 million more of MREL bonds denominated in euros, issued by the state-owned bank CEC, thus raising its exposure to EUR 90 million, Ziarul Financiar reported. The amount exceeds 5% of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]