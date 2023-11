Romania launches tender for EUR 1.9 billion short-range missile system

Romania launches tender for EUR 1.9 billion short-range missile system. Romania’s state-owned company Romtehnica launched a tender to buy short and very short range missile systems under a contract estimated at RON 9.5 billion (EUR 1.9 billion). The payments are scheduled to take place gradually over a five-year period, and the producer will provide a two-year (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]