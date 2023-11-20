Airspace company Aerostar will service landing gears of Romania's F-16 fleet

Airspace company Aerostar will service landing gears of Romania's F-16 fleet. Derco, a Lockheed Martin group company, has signed an agreement with Romanian airspace and defence company Aerostar to repair landing gear, wheels and brakes as part of the maintenance of the Romanian Air Force's F-16 aircraft fleet. This will reduce lead times and improve logistics for the