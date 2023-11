Romania’s foreign debt up 15% y/y at end-Sept, yet indebtedness eases

Romania’s foreign debt up 15% y/y at end-Sept, yet indebtedness eases. The external debt of Romania increased by 15% y/y to EUR 161.3 billion at the end of September 2023, according to data published by the National Bank (BNR). The debt-to-GDP ratio, however, decreased to 52.8% from 53.7% in September 2022 and 58.0% in September 2021. The decrease in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]