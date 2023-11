US Brand Under Armour Reaches Seven Monobrand Stores and One Outlet in Romania



US Brand Under Armour Reaches Seven Monobrand Stores and One Outlet in Romania.

Serbian group Kvantum Sport, which operates the retail and distribution of US Under Armour group in Romania, wants to cover cities with over 200,000 inhabitants in the next 3-5 years. Today, the brand has seven monobrand stores and an outlet in Romania.