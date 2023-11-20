Bucharest-based Underline Ventures closes debut fund at USD 20 mln to support early-stage startups

Bucharest-based Underline Ventures, the first solo general partner venture fund in Eastern Europe, announced recently that it has finalized the closing of its first fund at USD 20 million. The fund wants to invest in 20+ early-stage Eastern European startups, offering an average investment (...)