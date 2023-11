Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel

Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel. Romania’s national football team will attend the European championship in 2024 - UEFA EURO 2024 after it defeated Israel 2-1 in a match held in Hungary. UEFA noted that the game against Israel took place 30 years to the day after Anghel Iordănescu – father of the current Romania coach, Eduard (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]