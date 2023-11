Side Grup Leases 6,000 Sqms in MLP Bucharest West

Side Grup Leases 6,000 Sqms in MLP Bucharest West. Side Grup, the main wholesaler of cleaning and hygiene products locally, has leased almost 6,000 square meters of logistic spaces and offices in MLP Bucharest West park developed by Polish group MLP in western Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]