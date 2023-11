Moldova Farming Invests EUR300,000 in Two Photovoltaic Power Generation Units at Bacau County Farms

Restart Energy One, a major independent electricity supplier, has completed the construction and installation of two photovoltaic power generation systems for Moldova Farming, in a total investment of around EUR300,000. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]