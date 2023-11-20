Romanian citizen reportedly among crew of ship captured by Houthi militias

Romanian citizen reportedly among crew of ship captured by Houthi militias. A Romanian citizen is reported to be among the crew members of the ship Galaxy Leader, flying the Bahamian flag, which was sailing in the Red Sea and was captured by Houthi militias, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) cited by News.ro. "On November 19, the ship Galaxy Leader, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]