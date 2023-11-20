Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia wins public vote at Web Summit’s startup competition PITCH

Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia wins public vote at Web Summit’s startup competition PITCH. Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia, which offers a complete school management and communication solution for education institutions, made it to the final of the Web Summit PITCH Competition in Lisbon and came up first in the public vote. The startup gained the support of 54% of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]