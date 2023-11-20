 
Romaniapress.com

November 20, 2023

Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia wins public vote at Web Summit’s startup competition PITCH
Nov 20, 2023

Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia wins public vote at Web Summit’s startup competition PITCH.

Romanian digital education platform Kinderpedia, which offers a complete school management and communication solution for education institutions, made it to the final of the Web Summit PITCH Competition in Lisbon and came up first in the public vote. The startup gained the support of 54% of (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

INS: Romania Construction Works Up 9.3% YoY In September 2023 The volume of construction works in Romania increased, in unadjusted data, by 9.3% in September 2023 compared to September 2022 and was up 10.3% when adjusted to the number of working days and to seasonality, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Tuesday (Nov 21).

Alianța Gala 2023: Celebrating a Legacy of Partnership and Achievement A Yearly Event Dedicated to the Strong US-Romanian Ties and Exceptional Contributions The Alianţa Gala, the most prestigious U.S.-based event of its kind, returns this year on November 29th and 30th at the Willard Hotel in Washington, D.C. With its first edition held in 2014, the Alianţa (...)

Telekom Romania Mobile Confirms What ZF Reported On - Talks To Sell To Clever Media Owner Adrian Tomsa Telekom Romania Mobile, part of Greece’s OTE Group, on Tuesday morning surprisingly confirmed that it was in talks to sell to local entrepreneur Adrian Tomsa, owner of Clever Media Network (CMN).

Romania's Untold named best foreign festival at Heavent Festival Awards in France Untold, one of Romania’s most famous music festivals, won the trophy of the Best Foreign Festival category at the Heavent Festival Awards held in Paris last week. The jury consisted of 12 members, personalities from the music industry and representatives from multinational companies in France, (...)

Streaming platform WaterBear launches documentary about Romania's Nucșoara community, beech trees WaterBear Network, the first interactive environmentally-oriented streaming platform, recently launched Spirit of the Forest/Spiritul Padurii, a documentary about the ancient beech trees of Nucșoara, in central Romania, and the people of this community. The film is made in collaboration with (...)

Real estate developer Speedwell announces EUR 94 mln villa residential ensemble near Bucharest Speedwell, a major real estate developer in Romania, recently announced that it would launch sales for Glenwood Estate, a new premium villa complex in Corbeanca, near Bucharest. The project will break ground in 2024 and the first units are set to be delivered in early 2025. The estate will (...)

Romcarbon Signs Financing Contract With Education Ministry For Dual Education Project Plastic packaging maker Romcarbon (ROCE.RO) has signed with the Ministry of Education a financing contract related to the de minimis aid, in the amount of RON50,000, as a partner in the project “Pre-University and University Excellence Centre for Dual – Technical Education Buzau”.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |