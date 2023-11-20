Romanian athletes secure eight medals at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship

Romanian athletes secure eight medals at European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship. The Romanian representatives at the European Aerobic Gymnastics Championship held in Antalya, Turkey, secured eight medals in total, in individual and team competitions. Claudia Ristea, David Gavrilovici, and Leonard Manta became the vice-champions of Europe in the trio category, winning the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]