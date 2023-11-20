Lifesize Lego replica of Lamborghini Sián to be displayed in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca

Lifesize Lego replica of Lamborghini Sián to be displayed in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca. The lifesize replica of the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 model, built in no less than 8,660 hours entirely from Lego Technic pieces, can be admired between November 26 and November 30 at the Park Lake Shopping Center in Bucharest. The official launch event will take place on November 26 at noon, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]