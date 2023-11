Law Firm Dentons Advises CEC Bank On Raising Over EUR162M Via Tap Issue Of MREL Eligible Bonds

Global law firm Dentons has advised CEC Bank on raising over EUR162 million through a tap of its February 2028 senior non-preferred MREL (Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities) Eligible Notes, issued in February 2023.