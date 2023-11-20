World Class To Open New Fitness Center In One Cotroceni Park; Reaches 45 Units In Romania

World Class To Open New Fitness Center In One Cotroceni Park; Reaches 45 Units In Romania. Fitness center chain World Class is expanding with a new 2, 600-sqm unit within the One Cotroceni Park project in capital Bucharest, developed by One United Properties (ONE.RO), the leading investor and real estate developer of sustainable residential, mixed-use and office projects in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]