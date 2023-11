INS: Number of Job Vacancies In Romania Drops By 5.300 YoY In 3Q/2023

INS: Number of Job Vacancies In Romania Drops By 5.300 YoY In 3Q/2023. The number of job vacancies in Romania dropped by 5.3 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022 and the job vacancy rate decreased by 0.12 percentage points, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Monday (Nov 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]