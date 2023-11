Germany’s Hengst Filtration Buys Former IAC Plant In Bals To Make Air Filters Near Ford

Germany’s Hengst Filtration Buys Former IAC Plant In Bals To Make Air Filters Near Ford. German-held Hengst Filtration has bought the former International Automotive Components (IAC) factory in Bals to manufacture air filters. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]