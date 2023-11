Resource International Buys 2% In Santierul Naval Constanta From Evergent Investments

Resource International Buys 2% In Santierul Naval Constanta From Evergent Investments. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Constanta (SNC.RO) notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday about a notification received from Resource International SA, which bought 1.3 million shares in it for RON2 each on November 16. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]