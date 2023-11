Libra Bank Calls Shareholders To Approve Over RON50M Share Capital Increase

Libra Bank Calls Shareholders To Approve Over RON50M Share Capital Increase. Libra Internet Bank, a member of U.S. investment group New Century Holdings, has convened the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders for December 22, 2023, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday (Nov 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]