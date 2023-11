Santierul Naval Orsova Says Sea Container Services Bought 50% Of Its Share Capital

Santierul Naval Orsova Says Sea Container Services Bought 50% Of Its Share Capital. Shipbuilder Santierul Naval Orsova (SNO.RO) has informed the local stock market on Monday (Nov 20) that port services company Sea Container Services SRL has bought 49.99% of its share capital. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]