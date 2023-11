Bicycle Manufacturer Eurosport DHS Posts EUR108.8M Revenue In 2022

Bicycle Manufacturer Eurosport DHS Posts EUR108.8M Revenue In 2022. Bicycle manufacturer Eurosport DHS, held by Chinese and German investors, posted RON536.8 million (EUR108.8 million) in 2022, up more than 38% from the previous year’s RON388.6 million (EUR79 million), according to ZF calculations based on public Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]